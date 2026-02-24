Resilience Amid Ruin: Ukraine's Defiant Stand

In a powerful declaration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Russia has failed to 'break Ukrainians' nor achieved victory in a conflict now entering its fifth year. The war's toll on Ukraine and Europe has been severe, affecting millions and creating instability far beyond its immediate borders.

European leaders demonstrated their support by visiting Kyiv, marking the anniversary of the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. Despite Russia's military advantages, Ukraine has preserved its independence, capturing global attention and prompting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

As the war drags on, the international focus remains on the potential for peace negotiations, particularly regarding the future of Ukraine's eastern regions. The economic and strategic implications are vast, with reconstruction costs projected to surpass $588 billion, highlighting the enduring impact of the conflict on Europe and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)