Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

Healthcare provider Superhealth announced the introduction of SuperOS, the world's first agentic AI operating system designed for complete hospital management, at its Bengaluru multi-specialty facility. This cutting-edge system, crafted in-house, is now operational and is set to enhance the efficiency of day-to-day hospital activities.

SuperOS aids doctors in critical clinical decisions, offers support in differential diagnoses, and optimizes surgical care, according to a company statement. 'SuperOS is the world's first agentic AI operating system built to essentially run a hospital—from clinical decisions to operations, from labs to discharge, and from OT assignments to auto prescriptions,' said Varun Dubey, Founder and CEO of Superhealth.

Developed in India using Indian clinical data, SuperOS manages all aspects of hospital operations. It intelligently organizes OPD slots by adjusting appointment times based on visit types and oversees diagnostic workflows in radiology and pathology, the company noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)