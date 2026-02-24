Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

Superhealth has launched SuperOS, the first agentic AI operating system for healthcare, at its Bengaluru hospital. This in-house developed system manages all hospital operations, aiding doctors in clinical decisions and patient care. Built using Indian data, SuperOS optimizes schedules and diagnostic workflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:01 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare provider Superhealth announced the introduction of SuperOS, the world's first agentic AI operating system designed for complete hospital management, at its Bengaluru multi-specialty facility. This cutting-edge system, crafted in-house, is now operational and is set to enhance the efficiency of day-to-day hospital activities.

SuperOS aids doctors in critical clinical decisions, offers support in differential diagnoses, and optimizes surgical care, according to a company statement. 'SuperOS is the world's first agentic AI operating system built to essentially run a hospital—from clinical decisions to operations, from labs to discharge, and from OT assignments to auto prescriptions,' said Varun Dubey, Founder and CEO of Superhealth.

Developed in India using Indian clinical data, SuperOS manages all aspects of hospital operations. It intelligently organizes OPD slots by adjusting appointment times based on visit types and oversees diagnostic workflows in radiology and pathology, the company noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026