Transforming Trash to Treasure: DDA's First Waste-to-Art Park Initiative

The ambitious plans of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are taking shape with its development of a distinct waste-to-art theme park in South Delhi's Astha Kunj. Titled 'Walk Through the Ruins,' this innovative park aims to turn time's remnants into art, all crafted from waste materials.

Officials reveal that the park will showcase replicas of ancient Indian structures, utilizing waste from construction and demolition sites. This park promises a walk through historical ruins, offering a new appreciation for India's architectural legacy. The DDA plans to hire experts for design and operational support, marking a unique departure from existing theme parks managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Emphasizing its uniqueness, DDA officials note the distinction from MCD parks, such as Sarai Kale Khan's seven wonders replicas and Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. Unlike its predecessors, this park will delve into historical ruins with creativity and environmental mindfulness at its core. With Astha Kunj as the proposed site, the feasibility report is eagerly awaited within 30 days.

