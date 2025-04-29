Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures for Char Dham Yatra After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttarakhand authorities have heightened security for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Around 6,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, will ensure the safety of the expected 60 lakh pilgrims. Intelligence units are active, and a new integrated command center has been established for monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:32 IST
Enhanced Security Measures for Char Dham Yatra After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Uttarakhand has ramped up security for the Char Dham Yatra set to commence this Wednesday. Speaking at the Yatra Transit Camp, Director General of Police Deepam Seth outlined the deployment of thousands of police officers and paramilitary forces along the pilgrimage routes.

The state has divided the area into 15 super zones, facilitated by more than 2,000 CCTV cameras and an integrated command center at the Garhwal range level. This extensive network aims to ensure the safety of the anticipated 60 lakh devotees partaking in this year's yatra to the revered Himalayan temples.

Despite last year's challenges, with 48 lakh pilgrims braving disruptions due to bad weather, officials are optimistic about this year's numbers. The opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples marks the yatra's commencement, with the Kedarnath and Badrinath sites soon to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025