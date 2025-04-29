Enhanced Security Measures for Char Dham Yatra After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Uttarakhand has ramped up security for the Char Dham Yatra set to commence this Wednesday. Speaking at the Yatra Transit Camp, Director General of Police Deepam Seth outlined the deployment of thousands of police officers and paramilitary forces along the pilgrimage routes.

The state has divided the area into 15 super zones, facilitated by more than 2,000 CCTV cameras and an integrated command center at the Garhwal range level. This extensive network aims to ensure the safety of the anticipated 60 lakh devotees partaking in this year's yatra to the revered Himalayan temples.

Despite last year's challenges, with 48 lakh pilgrims braving disruptions due to bad weather, officials are optimistic about this year's numbers. The opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples marks the yatra's commencement, with the Kedarnath and Badrinath sites soon to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)