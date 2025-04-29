Stars and Scandals: Entertainment Headlines

As rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a criminal trial on sex trafficking charges, his lawyers are seeking impartial jurors amidst extensive media scrutiny. The allegations have overshadowed his achievements in hip-hop culture.

Beyonce launched her 'Cowboy Carter' tour with a dynamic performance at SoFi Stadium, joined on stage by her daughters. The concert was a celebration of her diverse musical repertoire.

The infamous 'grandpa gang' began trial in Paris, charged with robbing Kim Kardashian during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker are set for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, announced by Ryan Seacrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)