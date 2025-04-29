Left Menu

Policeman by Day, Hero by Night: Ajay Jha's Mission Milap

Ajay Jha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police, leads Mission Milap, reuniting over 200 missing specially-abled children with their families. Motivated by his son's challenges, Jha counsels children and assists families nationwide, refusing rewards and dedicating evenings to this humanitarian cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:00 IST
  • India

By day, Ajay Jha dons the uniform of an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police. But beyond the call of duty, he spearheads Mission Milap, reuniting missing specially-abled children with their families. In just 18 months, Jha has achieved over 200 reunifications, driven by a deeply personal connection to the cause.

Jha's son, who faces similar challenges as the children he helps, inspires his nightly mission. He fields around 100 calls daily from desperate parents, leveraging social media and his counseling skills to locate and restore these children to their families. The cost of reunions, often borne by Jha, stretches across India and beyond to neighboring Nepal.

The policeman has turned his passion into a platform for awareness, helping impoverished families navigate the often treacherous terrain of fraud. His unwavering commitment has resulted in astonishing reunions, some completed within 24 hours. Post-retirement, Jha envisions dedicating himself to this cause full-time, continuing to bring smiles and solace to families in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

