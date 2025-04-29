Royal Returns: William and Kate's Scottish Anniversary Sojourn

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a visit to the scenic Scottish islands of Mull and Iona, marking their most prominent joint trip this year. The couple, revered for their glamour, began their journey in Tobermory, engaging with the local community and enjoying the vibrant setting.

The 2011 royal wedding, which captivated millions, was a significant event that rooted their presence in the public eye. Returning to the place where their romance initially bloomed—a decade after meeting as students at St Andrews—the visit sparked nostalgia, tinged with personal significance to William, who holds the title Lord of the Isles.

Engaging with locals at the artisan market, the royal pair emphasized their enduring connection to Scotland, a sentiment they are passing on to their children, aged 11, 9, and 7. Notably, this marks a rare outing since the Duchess's preventative chemotherapy, from which she is now in remission.

