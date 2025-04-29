Tiku Talsania's Triumphant Return: Overcoming Adversity to Brighten Screens Once Again

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, celebrated for his comedic brilliance in films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', faced a significant health challenge earlier this year with a brain stroke.

After being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Talsania has made a remarkable recovery and is eager to reconnect with his audience through new projects. In an exclusive with ANI, he shared insights into his journey back to the film sets, emphasizing changes in his lifestyle post-stroke.

Talsania reflected on his experiences and lauded the medical support that facilitated his swift recovery. He is currently involved in completing a Gujarati film and has set his sights on a Bollywood film by the end of the year. His gratitude also extends to fans and family who supported him through his recuperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)