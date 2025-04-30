Left Menu

Honoring Basava: Modi Pays Tribute to 12th Century Reformer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Basava, a notable 12th-century social reformer and philosopher, emphasizing his enduring influence on society. Additionally, Modi extended wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival symbolizing prosperity and new beginnings, underscoring the aim of building a developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday honored Basava, a distinguished 12th-century social reformer, philosopher, and administrator, on his birth anniversary. Basava, born in present-day Karnataka, is especially venerated among the Lingayat community.

In a post shared on X, Modi highlighted the timeless wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. The Prime Minister remarked on Basava's vision for society and his relentless efforts to uplift marginalized communities, noting that these principles continue to inspire current generations.

Additionally, Modi extended his greetings for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival associated with prosperity and good fortune. He expressed hope that this occasion would strengthen the commitment to building a 'Viksit India', or a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

