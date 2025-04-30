Tragedy Strikes: Kolkata Hotel Fire Claims 15 Lives

A fire engulfed the Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata's Mechuapatti area on Tuesday evening, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 individuals, including a woman and two children, with 13 others left injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, offering financial aid to the victims' families. The Kolkata Police have launched a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, while forensic teams analyze the scene. The blaze took nearly ten hours to control with over ten fire tenders on the site.

Political tensions rose as West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attending a religious event during the crisis, alleging a lack of empathy and mismanagement of governance in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)