A Glimpse into the Papal Contenders: Who Will Lead the Catholic Church?

As the Catholic Church prepares to elect a successor to Pope Francis, several cardinals emerge as potential candidates. Among them are Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, and Cardinal Peter Erdo. Each brings unique experiences and qualities to the table.

Updated: 30-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:21 IST
With the Catholic Church set to elect a new pope, attention turns to a select group of cardinals considered potential successors to Pope Francis. These individuals, known as 'papabile,' possess the qualities deemed necessary to lead the 1.4 billion-strong global congregation.

Among the notable contenders is Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, respected for his diplomatic expertise and past administrative experience as Vatican Secretary of State. Another possible successor is Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, known for his communication skills and deep understanding of the Church's needs in Asia and Africa.

Also in consideration are Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, a strong advocate for social justice, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, known for his humanitarian efforts, and Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo, who upholds traditional Catholic doctrines. The selection process, a key moment for the Church, focuses on finding a leader who can address contemporary challenges while maintaining religious orthodoxy.

