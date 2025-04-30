Left Menu

New Era Begins at Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam: Ascension of the 71st Shankaracharya

Sri Satya Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya has been anointed as the junior pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. The grand ceremony marks him as the 71st Shankaracharya, in continuation of an unbroken tradition. The event was marked by rituals and pujas attended by various religious leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kancheepuram | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant religious milestone was reached this Wednesday as Sri Satya Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya took his place as the junior pontiff at the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in a grand anointment ceremony.

The 25-year-old scholar, previously known as Ganesha Sharma Dravid, steps into the illustrious shoes of the ancient religious lineage, succeeding the present Seer Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi. The appointment ceremony occurred during the auspicious Akshya Thritiya, drawing spiritual leaders from across the nation.

Marking his initiation, senior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi conferred the name Satya Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya, representing the 71st in an unbroken line of Kanchi Kamakoti acharyas. This historic event took place at the Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Ambal Devasthanam, highlighting the continuity of spiritual tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

