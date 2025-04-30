Love Shattered by War: Young Hearts Torn Apart in Kyiv

In the heart of war-stricken Kyiv, young love blossomed between Alyona Zavadska, a teenage manicurist, and Danylo Khudia, a food deliverer. Despite the turmoil surrounding them, the couple dreamed of a future together, planning a surprise engagement this summer.

Tragedy shattered their plans when a Russian missile struck Khudia's home, killing him and his family. The attack, which claimed 13 lives, drew condemnation from political leaders and left Zavadska in profound grief.

As Zavadska mourns the loss of her beloved, she clings to the memories of their time together. The couple's bond endures in her dreams, but the harsh reality of life without Khudia remains overwhelming.

