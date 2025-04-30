Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Invisible Star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a versatile force in Bollywood, stands out for his ability to disappear into his roles while preferring to remain inconspicuous in life. Despite his success, Siddiqui's journey from Muzaffarnagar to Mumbai underscores his modest roots.

His repertoire includes a range of characters, from a serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' to playing writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Always avoiding a fixed image, Siddiqui gravitates towards roles rich in moral and political ambiguity.

The actor, who identifies with characters that blend seamlessly into crowds, views acting as a continuous challenge. His upcoming projects, including returning to long-format storytelling, promise to showcase his enduring dedication to the craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)