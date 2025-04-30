Left Menu

Thunderbolts and Trade Tensions: Hollywood's Waning Influence in China

The new Disney movie Thunderbolts marks a significant moment as it becomes the first American film to open in China since a fresh trade war began. Despite once-dominant Hollywood blockbusters waning due to geopolitical tensions and local preferences, the film tests if global appeal still resonates with Chinese audiences.

Thunderbolts and Trade Tensions: Hollywood's Waning Influence in China
A new Disney movie, Thunderbolts, is set to challenge Chinese interest in Hollywood blockbusters as it premieres in cinemas across China this Wednesday. This event marks the first instance of a Hollywood release in the country since the onset of a fresh trade war.

Approved before the trade tensions, Thunderbolts bypassed China's recent restrictions on Hollywood imports. The movie, an installment of the expansive Marvel franchise, features a group of antiheroes confronting a supervillain, tapping into themes familiar to global audiences.

Despite the waning allure of Hollywood in China, highlighted by a record-breaking box office year for local films, industry experts remain skeptical about a Hollywood resurgence. This skepticism remains steadfast even if diplomatic relations improve between China and the United States.

