Left Menu

Tragedy at Simhachalam: Opposition Leader Reddy to Offer Condolences

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSRCP, plans to visit the families of those killed in the Simhachalam temple wall collapse. Seven victims lost their lives in the collapse, coinciding with the annual Chandanaotsavam festival. Reddy emphasizes support for the bereaved and calls for medical aid for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:23 IST
Tragedy at Simhachalam: Opposition Leader Reddy to Offer Condolences
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh and head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), is set to meet the families of the deceased victims of the Simhachalam temple wall collapse, which claimed seven lives early Wednesday morning. The collapse occurred during the annual Chandanaotsavam festival.

Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam is expected around 3 p.m., where he will offer condolences and support to the bereaved families. He described the incident as heartbreaking and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life among devotees attending the sacred ceremony.

The former Chief Minister has urged the government to provide top-notch medical care to those injured and requested authorities to assist the affected families. This disaster follows a recent stampede at Tirupati temple, which resulted in the deaths of six devotees, compounding concerns about temple safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025