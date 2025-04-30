Tragedy at Simhachalam: Opposition Leader Reddy to Offer Condolences

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh and head of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), is set to meet the families of the deceased victims of the Simhachalam temple wall collapse, which claimed seven lives early Wednesday morning. The collapse occurred during the annual Chandanaotsavam festival.

Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam is expected around 3 p.m., where he will offer condolences and support to the bereaved families. He described the incident as heartbreaking and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life among devotees attending the sacred ceremony.

The former Chief Minister has urged the government to provide top-notch medical care to those injured and requested authorities to assist the affected families. This disaster follows a recent stampede at Tirupati temple, which resulted in the deaths of six devotees, compounding concerns about temple safety.

