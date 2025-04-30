Kunal Kapoor Shines as Vikram Patel in Netflix's 'Jewel Thief'

Actor Kunal Kapoor makes a striking comeback as Vikram Patel in the action-packed thriller 'Jewel Thief,' now streaming on Netflix. The film, which debuted on April 25, 2025, is co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and has captivated audiences with its heart-pounding action and multi-faceted characters.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kapoor candidly discussed his enthusiasm for the role, highlighting his long-standing desire to star in a heist film. He described his character, Vikram Patel, as a resolute officer hot on the trail of the charming thief Rehan Roy, played by Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor also praised the talented filmmakers behind 'Jewel Thief.'

Amidst discussing the demanding shoot, Kapoor recounted shooting an exhausting but thrilling night-time fight scene. He shared insights into how he gained muscle mass for the physically intensive role and expressed his hopes for a sequel, teasing an exploration into Vikram's history with Rehan Roy. Kapoor's respect for his co-stars, despite limited on-screen interactions, highlighted the professionalism that contributed to a memorable filming experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)