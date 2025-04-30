Left Menu

Kunal Kapoor Shines as Vikram Patel in Netflix's 'Jewel Thief'

Actor Kunal Kapoor returns in 'Jewel Thief,' delivering a powerful performance as Vikram Patel. The Netflix action-thriller, co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, follows Kapoor's character pursuing a cunning jewel thief. Kapoor discusses his role, the physical demands of the shoot, and hints at potential sequels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:33 IST
Kunal Kapoor Shines as Vikram Patel in Netflix's 'Jewel Thief'
Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel in a still from 'Jewel Thief' (Photo/Instagram/@kunalkkapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kunal Kapoor makes a striking comeback as Vikram Patel in the action-packed thriller 'Jewel Thief,' now streaming on Netflix. The film, which debuted on April 25, 2025, is co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and has captivated audiences with its heart-pounding action and multi-faceted characters.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kapoor candidly discussed his enthusiasm for the role, highlighting his long-standing desire to star in a heist film. He described his character, Vikram Patel, as a resolute officer hot on the trail of the charming thief Rehan Roy, played by Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor also praised the talented filmmakers behind 'Jewel Thief.'

Amidst discussing the demanding shoot, Kapoor recounted shooting an exhausting but thrilling night-time fight scene. He shared insights into how he gained muscle mass for the physically intensive role and expressed his hopes for a sequel, teasing an exploration into Vikram's history with Rehan Roy. Kapoor's respect for his co-stars, despite limited on-screen interactions, highlighted the professionalism that contributed to a memorable filming experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025