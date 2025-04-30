Left Menu

Comic Showdown: Champak's Trademark Tussle with IPL

The Delhi High Court has requested responses from the BCCI concerning allegations by the publishers of the children's comic book Champak, who claim trademark infringement over the IPL's naming of its AI-powered robotic dog 'Champak'. The plea emphasizes the potential dilution of the comic's brand identity.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought written responses from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following claims of trademark infringement by the publishers of the esteemed children's comic book, Champak. The dispute arises from the Indian Premier League's use of 'Champak' to name an AI-generated robotic dog.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee noted the longstanding reputation of the Champak brand, instructing the BCCI and IPL to file written statements regarding the alleged trademark violation within four weeks, with a hearing scheduled for July 9. The court has not issued an interim order thus far.

The publishers argue that using 'Champak' for a robotic dog featured during IPL matches damages their brand's reputation. The court was told that the name was chosen after social media polls, leveraging the existing brand goodwill. The publishers seek legal action to restrain the misuse and claim damages of Rs 2 crore.

