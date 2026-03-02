Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stays Bail Suspension for Youth Congress President

The Delhi High Court has stayed a Sessions Court decision suspending bail for Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress President. The court issued a notice to the Delhi police and heard arguments regarding procedural issues with the initial bail hearing, clearing the way for Chib's release from judicial custody.

Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened to halt a Sessions Court order that suspended bail for Uday Bhanu Chib, President of the Indian Youth Congress, allowing him to exit judicial custody. The High Court also summoned a response from the Delhi Police regarding procedural challenges brought by Chib's legal team.

The bail, initially granted by a Magistrate's Court, was suspended by the Sessions Court hours later on February 28. Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard from senior advocate Siddharth Luthra who argued that the bail was revoked without due notice or petitioner input, a critical procedural oversight according to Chib's defense.

Justice Banerjee questioned the necessity of such urgency from the Sessions Court, noting the upcoming March 6 hearing for the police application. The defense insisted on urgent consideration of bail pleas, noting that Chib's bail application had been adequately filed and argued, contrary to claims by the Delhi police.

