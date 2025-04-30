Left Menu

Trademark Clash: ‘Champak’ Enters the IPL Fray

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from BCCI on a plea by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd, publishers of children's comic Champak, over trademark infringement. BCCI's use of 'Champak' for an AI robotic dog during IPL matches allegedly dilutes and harms the brand's established goodwill.

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to respond to allegations of trademark infringement over its use of the name 'Champak' for an AI-powered robotic dog at IPL matches.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee underscored the longstanding presence of the Champak brand, ordering BCCI and IPL to deliver written statements within four weeks following a plea from Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd, which has published the Champak magazine since 1968. The case is set for hearing on July 9.

The publishers are seeking damages and an interim injunction against the usage of their registered trademark, claiming it causes brand dilution and exploitation of their well-established name. Allegations point to the use of ‘Champak’ arising from a social media poll as commercially detrimental and misleading.

