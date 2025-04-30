Rapper Badshah Faces Legal Heat Over Religious Sentiment Controversy

In a recent development, Punjab Police have initiated legal proceedings against renowned rapper Badshah. The action follows a complaint that his latest track, 'Velvet Flow,' has offended religious sentiments within the Christian community.

The case originated in Batala after Emanual Masih, on behalf of the Global Christian Action Committee, reported the contentious lyrics. The complaint focuses on the use of terms like 'church' and 'bible' which are perceived as disrespectful by some community members.

On Tuesday, protests erupted in Punjab's Gurdaspur district condemning Badshah's song. Authorities at Qila Lal Singh police station have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reinforcing the legal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)