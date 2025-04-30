Left Menu

Trailblazer in the Skies: Lt Cdr Divya Sharma's Historic Milestone

Lt Cdr Divya Sharma, a Dornier pilot in the Indian Navy, has made history as the first woman to become a Qualified Flying Instructor. Serving in the Andaman and Nicobar Command, her achievement is celebrated as a significant step for women in uniform and inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for gender equality in the armed forces, Lt Cdr Divya Sharma, a Dornier pilot, has become the first woman Qualified Flying Instructor in the Indian Navy. This historic feat was announced by the Andaman and Nicobar Command, highlighting her role in empowering women within the naval ranks.

The announcement, made via a post on social media platform X, showcased Sharma's contribution to INAS 318 at INS Utkrosh, a prestigious naval air station in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Her journey symbolizes a breakthrough for the Indian Navy, emphasizing the growing presence and prowess of women in uniform.

INAS 318, an elite squadron known for its maritime surveillance operations, has been integral to naval defenses since its inception in 1984. The squadron upgraded its fleet in 1999 to include Dornier aircraft, capable of advanced long-range maritime surveillance, reinforcing national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

