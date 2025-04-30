Sacred Wheels: The Chariot Craft Begins for Puri's Rath Yatra

The sacred and time-honored tradition of constructing chariots for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri began on Wednesday, coinciding with the Akshaya Trutiya rituals at the Shree Jagannath Temple. This annual event marks the start of the Lord's 42-day Chandan Jatra, celebrated in Puri's historic and religious surroundings.

The chariot-making process takes place at the Rath Khala, in the presence of prominent officials, including the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Arabinda Padhee. This occasion saw the commencement of crafting three chariots for the deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath—over the next 58 days.

Marking a significant cultural tradition, the day also initiated the Chandan Jatra, where deities' symbolic idols engage in refreshing water sports at Narendra Tank. The temple's elaborate rituals for chariot construction reflect deeply ingrained customs, involving servitors, carpenters, painters, and temple priests fervently participating to ensure a successful and devout celebration.

