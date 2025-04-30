Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Inauguration of Jagannath Temple in Digha

The inauguration of a Jagannath temple by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Digha has sparked controversy as BJP leaders accuse her of political gimmicks and disrespecting the sanctity of the original Puri temple. Opposition leaders argue that the project is a cultural center, not a temple, and violates constitutional directives on state expenditure for religious infrastructure.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's inauguration of a Jagannath temple in Digha has stirred political controversy. Senior BJP leaders claim Banerjee's move is a political gimmick aimed at placating Hindu voters and undermines the spiritual significance of the original Jagannath temple in Puri.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly trying to market the Digha temple as a legitimate place of worship, arguing that this disrespects the original 12th-century shrine. He called the move sacrilegious and urged Hindus not to be deceived by the political ploy.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari further contended that the new structure is a cultural center, not a temple, pointing out that constitutional guidelines prohibit government expenditure on religious buildings. Despite these criticisms, former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh visited the temple, describing it as grand and divine, adding complexity to the party's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

