Transforming Jaydev's Legacy: Odisha Unveils Grand Development Plan

In a significant cultural move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid homage to the revered poet Jaydev, commemorating his birth anniversary by laying the foundation stone of a Rs 7 crore development project at his birthplace, Kendubila village in Khurda district.

The project, set to transform Jaydev's legacy into a beacon of cultural pride, includes diverse gardens, ponds, and a new entrance gate, ensuring the preservation of the area's natural beauty and spiritual heritage.

The state government assures full funding for this ambitious venture, which seeks to elevate the Jayadev Peeth to a world-class spiritual and cultural hub, thus positioning it as a model village.

