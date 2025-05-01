Virtual K-Pop Sensation PLAVE Rises to Stardom

PLAVE, one of the latest sensations in the K-pop industry, is making waves with its unique lineup of two-dimensional avatars. Despite their virtual nature, the group has secured a spot on the Billboard Global 200 and is rapidly gaining popularity with over 470 million YouTube views.

Each avatar, controlled by human operators, delivers performances using advanced motion-capture technology. The group's label, Vlast, maintains the anonymity of these operators, emphasizing the fusion of technology and artistry that sets PLAVE apart. Their debut year has seen numerous milestones, including breaking streaming records and surpassing one million album sales in a week.

PLAVE's fan engagement strategy, facilitated by real-time interaction at live concerts, is a critical element of their success. Supported by investments from K-pop giants HYBE and YG Plus, Vlast is pioneering virtual entertainment, tapping into the growing AI and metaverse trends within the industry.

