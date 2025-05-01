Madhya Pradesh Aims to Become India's Next Creative Capital at WAVES 2025

Madhya Pradesh is poised to make a significant impact at the WAVES 2025 summit, unveiling its film tourism policy designed to establish the state as a key player in global media and entertainment.

During the four-day event, initiatives like the 'Incredible Madhya Pradesh' Pavilion and the dance drama 'Amritasya Madhya Pradesh' will highlight the region's cultural and creative potential.

With a focus on investments, infrastructure, and empowering talent through new policies, Madhya Pradesh aims to attract substantial economic activity, positioning itself as a premier cultural and creative hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)