Madhya Pradesh Aims to Become India's Next Creative Capital at WAVES 2025
Madhya Pradesh government is set to launch its film tourism policy at the WAVES 2025 summit, promoting the state as a vibrant hub for creativity and cultural tourism. With initiatives like 'Incredible Madhya Pradesh' Pavilion and new policies, it seeks to become a premier destination for global filmmakers and creative industries.
Madhya Pradesh is poised to make a significant impact at the WAVES 2025 summit, unveiling its film tourism policy designed to establish the state as a key player in global media and entertainment.
During the four-day event, initiatives like the 'Incredible Madhya Pradesh' Pavilion and the dance drama 'Amritasya Madhya Pradesh' will highlight the region's cultural and creative potential.
With a focus on investments, infrastructure, and empowering talent through new policies, Madhya Pradesh aims to attract substantial economic activity, positioning itself as a premier cultural and creative hub in India.
