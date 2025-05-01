Bollywood Unites: Stars Condemn Terror Attack at WAVES 2025

Bollywood luminaries came together at the inaugural WAVES 2025 Summit to voice their grief over the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Singer Shaan expressed his condolences and condemned the violence while emphasizing resilience in the face of adversity. With Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar attending, the summit highlighted the theme of global artistic collaboration.

Speaking to ANI, the renowned 'Chand Sifarish' singer addressed the tragic loss of lives, affirming solidarity with the victims and families affected by the attack. Shaan stated, "While we mourn, as Raj Kapoor famously said, 'The show must go on.'" His sentiments were sure to resonate with attendees, further reflecting Bollywood's unified stand against terror.

On a separate note, Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the attack victims while expressing empathy for those affected. In response to questions about India's recent digital crackdown on Pakistani artists' Instagram accounts, Shroff avoided delving into politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the summit, underscoring its significance in fostering international artistic ties.

