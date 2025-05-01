Suriya's 'Retro' Takes Theaters by Storm with Star-Packed Release

Suriya fans are abuzz with excitement as the actor's latest film 'Retro' made its theatrical debut on Thursday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie features Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

In Chennai, fans flocked to theaters to catch the first shows, forming long queues as theaters experienced a high turnout. The enthusiasm showcases the actor's strong fan base in the region.

'Retro' also features a stellar cast including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj, with a special cameo by Shriya Saran. This film marks the first-time collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

(With inputs from agencies.)