Suriya's 'Retro' Takes Theaters by Storm with Star-Packed Release

Tamil cinema enthusiasts rejoice as Suriya's anticipated film 'Retro', directed by Karthik Subbaraj, hits theaters. Packed with talent including Pooja Hegde and others, the movie sparks excitement, especially in Chennai, where fans throng early screenings. This marks a first-time collaboration between Subbaraj and Suriya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:59 IST
Fans at Suriya's Retro release (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suriya fans are abuzz with excitement as the actor's latest film 'Retro' made its theatrical debut on Thursday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie features Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

In Chennai, fans flocked to theaters to catch the first shows, forming long queues as theaters experienced a high turnout. The enthusiasm showcases the actor's strong fan base in the region.

'Retro' also features a stellar cast including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj, with a special cameo by Shriya Saran. This film marks the first-time collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

