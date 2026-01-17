Left Menu

Dhamaal 4 Set for 2026: Star-Studded Cast Returns

'Dhamaal 4' will hit theaters on June 12, 2026, with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film promises another comedy riot. T-Series revealed the date via Instagram. This sequel continues the successful franchise that began in 2007 with 'Dhamaal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:32 IST
Dhamaal 4 release announcement (Image source: T-Series). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of 'Dhamaal 4' announced on Saturday that the film is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

In a post on T-Series' official Instagram page, the release date was unveiled with the message: "Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay Tuned!" The cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Produced by a team including Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and others, 'Dhamaal 4' continues a franchise that began with the 2007 hit comedy 'Dhamaal'. The franchise has already seen successful sequels with 'Double Dhamaal' in 2011 and 'Total Dhamaal' in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

