Dhamaal 4 Set for 2026: Star-Studded Cast Returns

The makers of 'Dhamaal 4' announced on Saturday that the film is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

In a post on T-Series' official Instagram page, the release date was unveiled with the message: "Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay Tuned!" The cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Produced by a team including Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and others, 'Dhamaal 4' continues a franchise that began with the 2007 hit comedy 'Dhamaal'. The franchise has already seen successful sequels with 'Double Dhamaal' in 2011 and 'Total Dhamaal' in 2019.

