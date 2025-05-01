Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for 'Shogun' Season 2 with New Cast and Producers

FX has announced that 'Shogun' Season 2 will start filming in January. The season, set a decade after the original, will see Cosmo Jarvis reprise his role alongside Hiroyuki Sanada. Production returns to Vancouver, with Sanada as an executive producer, and Jarvis joining as co-executive producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:04 IST
Anticipation Builds for 'Shogun' Season 2 with New Cast and Producers
Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

FX has unveiled more details about the much-anticipated second season of its Emmy-winning drama series 'Shogun,' with filming slated to commence in January. As reported by Deadline, Cosmo Jarvis has signed on to reprise his role as English pilot John Blackthorne, joining Hiroyuki Sanada, who will return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

The upcoming season promises to be a completely original narrative, set a decade after the first season's events. It will continue to explore the historically inspired saga revolving around the intertwined destinies of Lord Toranaga and Blackthorne.

Production for season 2 is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver, the original filming location. Notably, Hiroyuki Sanada has been promoted to executive producer, with Cosmo Jarvis stepping up as a co-executive producer.

Series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks addressed the challenges of developing a sequel without an existing framework, since the other novels in James Clavell's Asian Saga lack the same characters. They leaned on the 'Shogun' novel, incorporating unused elements in season 1.

FX chairman John Landgraf noted there are no immediate plans for a concurrent second and third season production, and a third installment remains uncertain. He expressed, however, that three seasons might be the optimal number to do justice to the fictionalized historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025