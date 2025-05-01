Anticipation Builds for 'Shogun' Season 2 with New Cast and Producers

FX has unveiled more details about the much-anticipated second season of its Emmy-winning drama series 'Shogun,' with filming slated to commence in January. As reported by Deadline, Cosmo Jarvis has signed on to reprise his role as English pilot John Blackthorne, joining Hiroyuki Sanada, who will return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

The upcoming season promises to be a completely original narrative, set a decade after the first season's events. It will continue to explore the historically inspired saga revolving around the intertwined destinies of Lord Toranaga and Blackthorne.

Production for season 2 is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver, the original filming location. Notably, Hiroyuki Sanada has been promoted to executive producer, with Cosmo Jarvis stepping up as a co-executive producer.

Series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks addressed the challenges of developing a sequel without an existing framework, since the other novels in James Clavell's Asian Saga lack the same characters. They leaned on the 'Shogun' novel, incorporating unused elements in season 1.

FX chairman John Landgraf noted there are no immediate plans for a concurrent second and third season production, and a third installment remains uncertain. He expressed, however, that three seasons might be the optimal number to do justice to the fictionalized historical narrative.

