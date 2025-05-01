Instagram Blocks Pakistani Stars After Pahalgam Attack

In a burgeoning rift between India and Pakistan, numerous Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities have been blocked for users in India. This decision follows a legal request instigated by the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, where 26 civilians lost their lives.

Popular personalities like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar were among those whose Instagram accounts became inaccessible. Users attempting to access their accounts are met with a message indicating compliance with a legal directive.

While several accounts of actors and singers like Bilal Abbas and Iqra Aziz have been blocked, others, including Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Saba Qamar, remain live and viewable for Indian audiences. The situation has cast uncertainty over the cross-border release of media content such as the film 'Abir Gulaal' starring Fawad Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)