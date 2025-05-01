Left Menu

DropTalk 2025: Revolutionizing Water Solutions Through Collaboration

DropTalk 2025, co-hosted by FluxGen and WELL Labs, convened over 150 changemakers at the Bangalore International Centre. The forum focused on equity, innovation, and impact through storytelling, workshops, and masterclasses. It emphasized technology's role in water solutions and fostered partnerships for a Water Positive India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DropTalk 2025, a pivotal event co-hosted by FluxGen and WELL Labs, gathered over 150 changemakers at the Bangalore International Centre on April 16–17. This forum highlighted the importance of equity, innovation, and measurable impact through diverse interactive formats including storytelling, audience engagement sessions, expert-led masterclasses, and roundtables.

Day one showcased notable success stories in circularity and tackled issues like the projected 2035 Water Crisis. It featured a film screening, investment discussions, and lake-rejuvenation strategies, as well as insights on Indigenous Water Wisdom. Day two delved into systemic transformations, exploring workshops on equity funding for water technology, rainwater harvesting, and digital tools.

Flagship sessions focused on Water Recycling, AI integration in water management, and infrastructure improvements. Unique formats such as HydroMingle and the WPlan Contest, coupled with Aadya's innovation pitch and a guided Lake Walk, promoted engagement and solution-driven dialogues. The event concluded with collective water pledges, underlining a commitment to a Water Positive future.

