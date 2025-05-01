Left Menu

Mohanlal Celebrates the Rich Blend of Art in Malayalam Cinema

Veteran actor Mohanlal highlighted the harmonious blend of arthouse and commercial films unique to Malayalam cinema at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. Alongside him were celebrated actors Chiranjeevi and Hema Malini, discussing their inspirations and the potential impact of WAVES 2025 on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:18 IST
Mohanlal Celebrates the Rich Blend of Art in Malayalam Cinema
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, legendary actor Mohanlal praised the unique balance between arthouse and commercial films in Malayalam cinema. He noted how this balance has been fortified by a new wave of filmmakers.

Joining him were stars Chiranjeevi and Hema Malini, who shared insights into their illustrious careers. Chiranjeevi recalled his early inspirations from fellow actors, while Hema Malini applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in launching WAVES 2025, which she believes will benefit the entertainment industry significantly.

The summit, moderated by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, also underscored the potential WAVES 2025 holds for bolstering India's arts and culture landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025