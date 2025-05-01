Mohanlal Celebrates the Rich Blend of Art in Malayalam Cinema
Veteran actor Mohanlal highlighted the harmonious blend of arthouse and commercial films unique to Malayalam cinema at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. Alongside him were celebrated actors Chiranjeevi and Hema Malini, discussing their inspirations and the potential impact of WAVES 2025 on the industry.
- Country:
- India
At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, legendary actor Mohanlal praised the unique balance between arthouse and commercial films in Malayalam cinema. He noted how this balance has been fortified by a new wave of filmmakers.
Joining him were stars Chiranjeevi and Hema Malini, who shared insights into their illustrious careers. Chiranjeevi recalled his early inspirations from fellow actors, while Hema Malini applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in launching WAVES 2025, which she believes will benefit the entertainment industry significantly.
The summit, moderated by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, also underscored the potential WAVES 2025 holds for bolstering India's arts and culture landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
