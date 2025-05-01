Star-Studded WAVES Summit Positions India as Global Media Hub

The inaugural WAVES Summit saw a glittering array of stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, adding high glamour to the event aimed at showcasing India's prowess in media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the four-day event, focused on establishing India as a global hub in this arena. The summit brought together creators, start-ups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

The summit aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, integrating films, OTT platforms, gaming, and emerging technologies, marking a monumental shift in India's contribution to the global entertainment economy.

