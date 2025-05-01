Left Menu

Star-Studded WAVES Summit Positions India as Global Media Hub

The WAVES Summit debuted with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan attending. Aiming to position India as a media, entertainment, and digital innovation leader, the event brings together global creators and policymakers. The summit focuses on expanding India's entertainment industry to a USD 50 billion market by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:46 IST
Star-Studded WAVES Summit Positions India as Global Media Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural WAVES Summit saw a glittering array of stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, adding high glamour to the event aimed at showcasing India's prowess in media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the four-day event, focused on establishing India as a global hub in this arena. The summit brought together creators, start-ups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

The summit aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, integrating films, OTT platforms, gaming, and emerging technologies, marking a monumental shift in India's contribution to the global entertainment economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025