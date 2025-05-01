Devastating Fire Engulfs Dilli Haat: Shopkeepers Seek Justice and Compensation

A devastating fire swept through Dilli Haat in south Delhi on Wednesday night, destroying over 30 shops and causing substantial losses for local vendors and shopkeepers. The blaze, which gutted items worth several crores, has led to calls for better fire safety measures at the popular market.

In response, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra assured those affected that they would receive compensation and have their shops reallocated. Concerns were raised about lapses in fire safety protocols and the delayed response of the Delhi Fire Services. Mishra's assurance comes as the Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Shopkeepers alleged that fire tenders arrived an hour late and questioned the market's safety standards, with stalls made of flammable materials. As investigations continue, the shopkeepers seek justice and a safer environment to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)