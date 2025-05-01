Left Menu

Devastating Fire Engulfs Dilli Haat: Shopkeepers Seek Justice and Compensation

A fire at Dilli Haat, south Delhi, destroyed 30 shops, prompting compensation pledges and a safety probe. Shopkeepers alleged delays in fire services and inadequate safety measures. The Delhi Tourism Minister assured compensation and reallocations. Police investigations are ongoing to determine accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:00 IST
Devastating Fire Engulfs Dilli Haat: Shopkeepers Seek Justice and Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through Dilli Haat in south Delhi on Wednesday night, destroying over 30 shops and causing substantial losses for local vendors and shopkeepers. The blaze, which gutted items worth several crores, has led to calls for better fire safety measures at the popular market.

In response, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra assured those affected that they would receive compensation and have their shops reallocated. Concerns were raised about lapses in fire safety protocols and the delayed response of the Delhi Fire Services. Mishra's assurance comes as the Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Shopkeepers alleged that fire tenders arrived an hour late and questioned the market's safety standards, with stalls made of flammable materials. As investigations continue, the shopkeepers seek justice and a safer environment to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025