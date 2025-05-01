Left Menu

Unity and Respect: Pillars of Industry Progress on International Labour Day

Lohardaga Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat emphasized the importance of unity between workers and management for industrial growth, marking International Labour Day. He spoke at a seminar organized by INTUC in Adityapur, highlighting the need for harmony in industries. Various leaders also discussed challenges facing the labor movement and advocated for workers' rights.

Updated: 01-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:51 IST
In a recent seminar held in Adityapur's Auto Cluster Auditorium, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Lohardaga Congress MP, highlighted the critical role of unity and mutual respect between workers and management for the industrial sector's growth. This event, timed with International Labour Day, underscored the shared benefits of harmonious relations for both parties.

Addressing the seminar on 'Condition of Laborers in the Present Context,' Bhagat remarked that workers and management must operate with understanding and cooperation. He credited INTUC, especially Jharkhand President Rakeshwar Pandey, for sustaining the trade union movement in India, particularly in industrial centers like Jamshedpur.

Additionally, discussions by KMU leader Arvind Singh shed light on ongoing worker exploitation and inadequate union advocacy. Singh called for enhanced awareness among workers about their rights and critiqued government policies leading to industrial closures, stressing the need for stronger labor protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

