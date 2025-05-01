Left Menu

Broadway Sparkles: 2025 Tony Awards Nominees Revealed

The 2025 Broadway Tony Award nominees were announced, highlighting excellence in categories including Best Play, Best Musical, Best Revival, and standout performances by actors and actresses. The awards, showcasing theatrical talent on Broadway, will be revealed on June 8.

Updated: 01-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The nominees for the 2025 Broadway Tony Awards have been unveiled, with the winners to be announced on June 8. In the race for Best Play are entries like 'English' and 'The Hills of California,' while musicals such as 'Buena Vista Social Club' vie for top honors.

Competition is fierce for acting accolades, with George Clooney, Laura Donnelly, and Darren Criss among those contending for performances in notable productions. Audiences can expect star-studded appearances by the likes of Megan Hilty and Audra McDonald in musical leading roles.

Directorial talents are also celebrated, with Knud Adams and Saheem Ali among the directors in the spotlight. The upcoming ceremony promises an impressive roster of theatrical achievements, signaling another dazzling year for Broadway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

