Balancing Act: Navigating Broadcast Regulation in the Digital Era

Broadcasting regulator TRAI stresses non-discriminatory regulation across traditional and digital platforms. TRAI's Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti advocates for technology that enhances user experience but cautions against regulatory imbalances. The discussion comes amid Supreme Court scrutiny of OTT platform content restrictions at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:34 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aims to ensure fair regulation across both traditional and digital broadcasting sectors, according to TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.

Lahoti emphasized the importance of technology in improving user experience, while advocating for non-discriminatory regulation at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. He raised concerns about the diverse regulatory frameworks governing traditional and online platforms.

The discussion takes on greater urgency against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's notice to the government regarding the regulation of explicit content on OTT platforms. Other industry leaders, like Ahmed Nadeem and Philomena Gnanapragasam, echoed Lahoti's call for balanced regulation that fosters creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

