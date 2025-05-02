Left Menu

Kedarnath Temple Reopens: Thousands Flock to Sacred Ceremonial Event

The Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas reopened, drawing over 12,000 pilgrims. Adorned with a variety of flowers, the ceremony included a grand 'aarti'. It is part of the Char Dham circuit and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kedarnath | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:56 IST
The revered Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas reopened its portals on Friday to a substantial assembly of over 12,000 pilgrims.

Situated at an elevation exceeding 11,000 feet, the temple, festooned with 108 quintals of floral decorations from across the globe, initiated the annual pilgrimage season.

Multiple dignitaries and religious leaders, including the Chief Minister, attended the event, which featured a new 'aarti' ceremony at the nearby river confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

