Kedarnath Temple Reopens: Thousands Flock to Sacred Ceremonial Event

The revered Kedarnath Temple in the Himalayas reopened its portals on Friday to a substantial assembly of over 12,000 pilgrims.

Situated at an elevation exceeding 11,000 feet, the temple, festooned with 108 quintals of floral decorations from across the globe, initiated the annual pilgrimage season.

Multiple dignitaries and religious leaders, including the Chief Minister, attended the event, which featured a new 'aarti' ceremony at the nearby river confluence.

