Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts Unite in WWII Thriller 'Ruin'

In an exciting new collaboration, 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot will pair with Matthias Schoenaerts for an electrifying World War II thriller titled 'Ruin'. According to a report by Variety, esteemed director Niki Caro, renowned for her work on 'Mulan' and 'The Zookeeper's Wife', will direct the film.

The film's screenplay comes from the talented duo Kaz and Ryan Firpo, known for their work on Marvel's 'Eternals'. The narrative unfolds in post-WWII Germany, focusing on a camp prisoner, played by Gadot, who forms an unexpected partnership with a German soldier, portrayed by Schoenaerts, aiming to seek vengeance against a Nazi SS squad.

Joining Gadot in production duties are Marc Butan under MadRiver Pictures, along with Jaron Varsano and Gadot herself through their production company, Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. This project marks a significant addition to the busy schedules of its stars, with Gadot currently working on 'The Runner' for MGM Amazon and Schoenaerts lined up for Netflix's 'Old Guard 2'.

