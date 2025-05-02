Left Menu

Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts Unite in WWII Thriller 'Ruin'

Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts are teaming up for the WWII thriller 'Ruin', helmed by Niki Caro. The film explores a daring alliance between a former camp prisoner and a German soldier, seeking revenge against a Nazi SS squad in post-war Germany. Production involves Pilot Wave Motion Pictures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:19 IST
Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts Unite in WWII Thriller 'Ruin'
Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting new collaboration, 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot will pair with Matthias Schoenaerts for an electrifying World War II thriller titled 'Ruin'. According to a report by Variety, esteemed director Niki Caro, renowned for her work on 'Mulan' and 'The Zookeeper's Wife', will direct the film.

The film's screenplay comes from the talented duo Kaz and Ryan Firpo, known for their work on Marvel's 'Eternals'. The narrative unfolds in post-WWII Germany, focusing on a camp prisoner, played by Gadot, who forms an unexpected partnership with a German soldier, portrayed by Schoenaerts, aiming to seek vengeance against a Nazi SS squad.

Joining Gadot in production duties are Marc Butan under MadRiver Pictures, along with Jaron Varsano and Gadot herself through their production company, Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. This project marks a significant addition to the busy schedules of its stars, with Gadot currently working on 'The Runner' for MGM Amazon and Schoenaerts lined up for Netflix's 'Old Guard 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025