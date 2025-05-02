Left Menu

Outrage Over Controversial Content on Ullu App's 'House Arrest'

The National Commission for Women has summoned Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal and actor Ajaz Khan regarding coercive and vulgar content on the web series 'House Arrest'. Allegations involve women being pressured into inappropriate acts. The NCW condemns the content, emphasizing its violation of women's dignity and potential legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken action against Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal and actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly coercive and vulgar content in the web series ''House Arrest''. This content has sparked outrage, with the NCW calling for their appearance on May 9 to address the issue.

Controversy arose from a short video clip dated April 29, which showed actor Khan pressuring women contestants into uncomfortable and inappropriate acts on camera. This situation has raised serious concerns about consent and safety within digital entertainment.

The NCW, under Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, described the content as 'deeply disturbing' and a violation of women's dignity. They emphasized that media promoting misogyny or coercion will face strict scrutiny, with potential legal actions under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

