Left Menu

Nifty Waves Index: A New Era for India's Media and Entertainment Sector

The National Stock Exchange launched the Nifty Waves Index, which includes 43 companies in the media, entertainment, and gaming industry. This index aims to offer insights into a dynamic sector characterized by innovation and technological adoption. It serves as a benchmark for understanding market trends in India's creative economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:54 IST
Nifty Waves Index: A New Era for India's Media and Entertainment Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has unveiled the Nifty Waves Index, aggregating 43 companies from the media, entertainment, and gaming industries. The initiative seeks to provide a comprehensive view of one of India's most vibrant sectors.

Featuring elements of film, television, digital content, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment landscape is characterized by constant innovation and rapid technological adoption. The new index captures this transformational phase and aligns India's rich cultural narrative with its burgeoning digital landscape.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the bridge the index builds between cultural heritage and digital future, hoping it will inspire entrepreneurs. According to NSE's MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Nifty Waves Index will serve as a benchmark to unlock the potential of India's creative economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025