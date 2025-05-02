Nifty Waves Index: A New Era for India's Media and Entertainment Sector
The National Stock Exchange launched the Nifty Waves Index, which includes 43 companies in the media, entertainment, and gaming industry. This index aims to offer insights into a dynamic sector characterized by innovation and technological adoption. It serves as a benchmark for understanding market trends in India's creative economy.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has unveiled the Nifty Waves Index, aggregating 43 companies from the media, entertainment, and gaming industries. The initiative seeks to provide a comprehensive view of one of India's most vibrant sectors.
Featuring elements of film, television, digital content, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment landscape is characterized by constant innovation and rapid technological adoption. The new index captures this transformational phase and aligns India's rich cultural narrative with its burgeoning digital landscape.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the bridge the index builds between cultural heritage and digital future, hoping it will inspire entrepreneurs. According to NSE's MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Nifty Waves Index will serve as a benchmark to unlock the potential of India's creative economy.
