Controversy Erupts Over Ajaz Khan's 'House Arrest': Calls for Immediate Ban

Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' on the Ullu app has been removed following backlash over its explicit content. Political leaders and the National Commission for Women condemned the show, citing coercion of female contestants. The debate raises questions about censorship on OTT platforms distributing obscene material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A storm of controversy has engulfed Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' after a video clip revealed its explicit content, leading to its removal from the Ullu app. Political leaders and social media users voiced their outrage, prompting the National Commission for Women to summon Ullu's CEO and Ajaz Khan himself.

The clip, showing Khan pressuring female contestants into intimate acts, ignited strong reactions. Political figures, including Priyanka Chaturvedi and Chitra Wagh, criticized the app for promoting vulgarity and called for stricter censorship on platforms like Ullu and Alt Balaji. They demand answers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This incident highlights ongoing debates about the regulation of adult content on streaming platforms. Critics argue that such shows degrade societal morals and call for stringent measures to protect viewers, especially children, from obscene media. The Ullu app, launched in 2018, remains under scrutiny for its bold content offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

