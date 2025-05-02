Vatican's Papal Preparations: Chimney Installed for Conclave
The Vatican accelerated preparations for a new pope with the installation of a chimney on the Sistine Chapel, signaling the upcoming conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. As cardinals gathered for discussions on the church's future, debates arose over Francis' reforms and the direction of the Catholic Church.
The Vatican is swiftly advancing preparations to elect a new pope, marked by the installation of a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. This will signal the election of a successor to Pope Francis, with the conclave set for May 7.
Vatican firefighters were seen setting up this critical structure as cardinals convened for pre-conclave discussions focusing on the future needs of the Catholic Church and the qualities desired in a new pope. Participants included both voting and non-voting cardinals, who deliberated on various church priorities and concerns from Francis' term.
Francis, known for his focus on inclusivity and reform, had a polarizing effect on the church. While some embraced his changes, others called for a return to traditional teachings. During these discussions, some cardinals also critiqued Francis' decision to appoint laypeople, including women, to significant positions within church governance.
