Vatican's Papal Preparations: Chimney Installed for Conclave

The Vatican is swiftly advancing preparations to elect a new pope, marked by the installation of a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. This will signal the election of a successor to Pope Francis, with the conclave set for May 7.

Vatican firefighters were seen setting up this critical structure as cardinals convened for pre-conclave discussions focusing on the future needs of the Catholic Church and the qualities desired in a new pope. Participants included both voting and non-voting cardinals, who deliberated on various church priorities and concerns from Francis' term.

Francis, known for his focus on inclusivity and reform, had a polarizing effect on the church. While some embraced his changes, others called for a return to traditional teachings. During these discussions, some cardinals also critiqued Francis' decision to appoint laypeople, including women, to significant positions within church governance.

