Vatican's Papal Preparations: Chimney Installed for Conclave

The Vatican accelerated preparations for a new pope with the installation of a chimney on the Sistine Chapel, signaling the upcoming conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. As cardinals gathered for discussions on the church's future, debates arose over Francis' reforms and the direction of the Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:01 IST
The Vatican is swiftly advancing preparations to elect a new pope, marked by the installation of a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. This will signal the election of a successor to Pope Francis, with the conclave set for May 7.

Vatican firefighters were seen setting up this critical structure as cardinals convened for pre-conclave discussions focusing on the future needs of the Catholic Church and the qualities desired in a new pope. Participants included both voting and non-voting cardinals, who deliberated on various church priorities and concerns from Francis' term.

Francis, known for his focus on inclusivity and reform, had a polarizing effect on the church. While some embraced his changes, others called for a return to traditional teachings. During these discussions, some cardinals also critiqued Francis' decision to appoint laypeople, including women, to significant positions within church governance.

