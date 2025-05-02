Controversy Erupts Over 'Jagannath Dham' Title for Digha Temple

The recent inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha has stirred objections from a section of Lord Jagannath devotees and priests in Odisha. They are displeased with the West Bengal government's reference to the temple as 'Jagannath Dham,' deeming it a 'self-styled' title.

Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, chief priest at the temple's opening, echoed calls for the withdrawal of the 'Jagannath Dham' label, addressing a request to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He advocates for discussions involving Odisha's government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to resolve this matter.

Critics, including renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, argue that associating any other temple with the title 'Jagannath Dham' contradicts Puri's unique status, potentially misleading devotees. The call for a retraction has gained considerable support among religious figures and community leaders.

