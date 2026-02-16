Odisha Prepares for Historic Jagannath Temple Treasury Inventory

The Odisha government has announced its readiness to conduct an inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. This initiative comes after the Orissa High Court's recent directive to complete the inventory within three months, breaking a 45-year interlude since the last count in 1978.

The treasure trove, housing gold, diamonds, silver, and precious stones, will see its inventory matched with previous records while creating a digital catalog, including photographs. The Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparations with the temple administration and senior officials, emphasizing security and administrative arrangements.

The inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, opened last in July 2024 for repairs, has been refurbished under the guidance of the Archaeological Survey of India. Political controversy brews, with opposition criticisms aimed at the ruling BJP for delays, highlighting the sensitive interplay between politics and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)