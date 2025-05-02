Empowering India's Creator Economy: YouTube's Bold Investment for Future Growth
YouTube is reaffirming its commitment to India as a hub for the creator economy, investing in tools like AI to bolster revenue generation. The platform has paid Rs 21,000 crore to Indian creators, media companies, and music labels over the past three years, and plans further investments of Rs 850 crore.
In a bid to strengthen its ties with India's burgeoning creator economy, YouTube is significantly investing in tools to enhance content creation and revenue generation. At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, Gautam Anand, YouTube's Vice President for Asia Pacific, emphasized India's critical role in the platform's global strategy.
YouTube has disbursed over Rs 21,000 crore in the past three years to Indian creators, media firms, and music labels. Neal Mohan, YouTube's CEO, announced at the summit a plan to invest an additional Rs 850 crore over the next two years, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to Indian creators.
The platform is witnessing immense growth, with more than 100 million Indian channels uploading content and over 45 billion hours of Indian content viewed globally last year. YouTube aims to support creators through improved AI tools and diverse monetization strategies, navigating the dynamic landscape of brand deals and commerce.
