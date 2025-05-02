The WAVES Declaration: Embracing Ethical AI and Media Integrity

The Global Media Dialogue witnessed a major development last Friday as representatives from 77 countries endorsed the WAVES declaration, focusing on the responsible and ethical utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in media. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed the necessity for technology to evolve alongside tradition, underscoring the importance of integrating the two.

The declaration, adopted after intense deliberation at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, outlines a vision to combat misinformation, foster fact-based journalism, and encourage responsible advertising. It also highlights the commitment to creating equitable and inclusive media domains, with a particular emphasis on accessibility and affordability to bridge the digital divide.

Jaishankar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led the significant discussions, with Jaishankar noting the vast potential AI holds for reshaping content creation and delivery. The declaration pushes for increased media job opportunities and aims to bolster supply chain resilience through private sector investment in research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)