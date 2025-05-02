The WAVES Declaration: Embracing Ethical AI and Media Integrity
The WAVES declaration, embraced by 77 nations at the Global Media Dialogue, calls for ethical AI usage and media integrity. Foreign Minister Jaishankar emphasized balancing technology with tradition. The participating countries aim to curb misinformation, promote accessibility, and support media job creation, focusing on pluralism and innovation.
- Country:
- India
The Global Media Dialogue witnessed a major development last Friday as representatives from 77 countries endorsed the WAVES declaration, focusing on the responsible and ethical utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in media. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed the necessity for technology to evolve alongside tradition, underscoring the importance of integrating the two.
The declaration, adopted after intense deliberation at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, outlines a vision to combat misinformation, foster fact-based journalism, and encourage responsible advertising. It also highlights the commitment to creating equitable and inclusive media domains, with a particular emphasis on accessibility and affordability to bridge the digital divide.
Jaishankar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led the significant discussions, with Jaishankar noting the vast potential AI holds for reshaping content creation and delivery. The declaration pushes for increased media job opportunities and aims to bolster supply chain resilience through private sector investment in research and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Vision: India as a Global Media Hub at WAVES Summit
Merck Foundation Celebrates Global Media Award Winners and Unveils 2025 Call for Entries
Unveiling WAVES: A New Era of Global Media Cooperation
Star-Studded WAVES Summit Positions India as Global Media Hub
Cultivating Creativity: Uniting Governments for Ethical AI in Media