Left Menu

The WAVES Declaration: Embracing Ethical AI and Media Integrity

The WAVES declaration, embraced by 77 nations at the Global Media Dialogue, calls for ethical AI usage and media integrity. Foreign Minister Jaishankar emphasized balancing technology with tradition. The participating countries aim to curb misinformation, promote accessibility, and support media job creation, focusing on pluralism and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:40 IST
The WAVES Declaration: Embracing Ethical AI and Media Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Media Dialogue witnessed a major development last Friday as representatives from 77 countries endorsed the WAVES declaration, focusing on the responsible and ethical utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in media. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed the necessity for technology to evolve alongside tradition, underscoring the importance of integrating the two.

The declaration, adopted after intense deliberation at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, outlines a vision to combat misinformation, foster fact-based journalism, and encourage responsible advertising. It also highlights the commitment to creating equitable and inclusive media domains, with a particular emphasis on accessibility and affordability to bridge the digital divide.

Jaishankar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led the significant discussions, with Jaishankar noting the vast potential AI holds for reshaping content creation and delivery. The declaration pushes for increased media job opportunities and aims to bolster supply chain resilience through private sector investment in research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025