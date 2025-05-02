Alia Bhatt Makes Glamorous Cannes Debut as L'Oreal Ambassador
Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet as the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, joining other esteemed figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This marks a significant moment for Indian cinema and the beauty brand's commitment to diversity.
- Country:
- India
Actor Alia Bhatt will grace the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the first time, representing beauty giant L'Oreal Paris as their global ambassador. The brand, celebrating its 28th anniversary at Cannes, continues to recognize the importance of cinema and self-expression.
Joining longtime L'Oreal ambassador and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bhatt expressed excitement for her debut, emphasizing beauty as a celebration of individuality and confidence. The festival, themed 'Lights, Beauty and Action,' aims to spotlight diverse beauty and empower women worldwide.
L'Oreal Paris general manager, Dario Zizzi, highlighted the company's commitment to storytelling and cultural dialogue, welcoming Bhatt to the international stage. The event will also feature global ambassadors including Eva Longoria and Viola Davis. In India, L'Oreal has partnered with beauty platform Nykaa as a 'Beauty Partner.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Raj Kapoor Awards: Honoring Legends of Indian Cinema
China Beauty Expo 2025: A New Era of Global Beauty Innovation
Parliamentary Language Panel Visits NFDC, NMIC, Lauds Indian Cinema’s Legacy
Renewed Boycott of Pakistani Artists in Indian Cinema Post-Pahalgam Attack
Global Vision: Aamir Khan Pushes for Indian Cinema's International Expansion